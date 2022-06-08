Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Amarillo Police bomb team called to Rick Husband International Airport

(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police bomb team responded to the Rick Husband International Airport this morning on a suspicious suitcase found in the parking garage.

APD was called to the scene around 3:51 a.m. after TSA tested the suitcase, which was found in a parking garage, and found that it was positive for explosive materials.

After using diagnostic equipment to assess the suitcase, it was found to be empty with no explosive materials inside.

A report was made and the parking garage was reopened.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother Frances NorthPark Plaza evacuated for ‘suspicious object’
Lajuana Glass, 34, Johnny Michael Moore, 51
Grand Saline couple arrested after teen tests positive for meth
Wreck involving 18-wheeler and passenger vehicle
1 dead in wreck with 18-wheeler in Gregg County
Lawnmower
Landscaper taken to hospital after lawnmower falls in Tyler pond
Derrick Holman
Smith County deputy constable rearrested after alleged bond violation

Latest News

Twins, Christian and Chloe, pose next to their favorite art inside Shine Coffee in downtown Tyler
Twins, Christian & Chloe, hope for family who will bring them back together after recent separation in the Texas foster care system
Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse back in jail without bond
A gifted guitarist, songwriter and teacher was remembered in Mineola Wednesday afternoon.
June 8, 2022 proclaimed “John DeFoore, Jr. Day” in Mineola to remember late musician, teacher
KLTV's Jamey Boyum reports from the 31st Annual East Texas Literacy Council Spelling Bee.
31st annual Literacy Council Spelling Bee held in Longview
Uvalde vigil
Tyler residents hold vigil for Uvalde shooting victims