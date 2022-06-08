85th Gladewater Rodeo hosts competitors from across the nation

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - If it’s June, that means it’s time for the signature event for one East Texas city, Rodeo!

The 85th addition of the Gladewater Roundup Rodeo begins tonight. The event features top cowboys and cowgirls from across America.

Bull riding, barrel racing, calf roping, bronc riding along with kids events like mutton busting and the calf scramble are all on tap, along with specialty acts.

Rodeo Director, Kyle Moore and color commentator Don Gay, talk about the rodeo being back to full capacity after the challenging pandemic period.

Gates open Thursday night at 6:00 p.m., and mutton busting takes place at 7:45 p.m. before every rodeo performance.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.