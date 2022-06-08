Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 person injured in Kilgore stabbing

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police responded to a stabbing incident on Ledbetter Tuesday.

According to a post on the Kilgore Police Department Facebook page, within two minutes, KPD officers had a suspect in custody and were administering first aid to the victim.

“The suspect and the victim know each other,” the Facebook post stated.

The victim was taken to the ER of a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the Facebook post stated.

The suspect was taken to the Kilgore Municipal Jail, where he was questioned by KPD detectives.

