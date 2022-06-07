Woman dies in crash during chase with Van Zandt County law enforcement

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports a woman was killed in a crash following a high-speed chase with law enforcement west of Canton.

The woman was traveling east on IH 20 near MP 536, and exited onto the service road near CR 4414 where she crashed into a tree in the grassy area and the car caught on fire, according to DPS.

The woman has not been identified.

