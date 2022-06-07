Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman dies in crash during chase with Van Zandt County law enforcement

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports a woman was killed in a crash following a high-speed chase with law enforcement west of Canton.

The woman was traveling east on IH 20 near MP 536, and exited onto the service road near CR 4414 where she crashed into a tree in the grassy area and the car caught on fire, according to DPS.

The woman has not been identified.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

