UIL State baseball Pairings

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll, Garrison and Kennard are all getting ready for their trips to Round Rock for the 2022 UIL State baseball tournaments.

For Garrsion and Kennard, this is the second time ever to make it to the state tournament. Garrison lost last year in the 2A championship game to New Deal. Kennard lost last year in the 1A state championship to Fayetteville. This will be Diboll’s first ever state tournament appearance.

Schedule

Wednesday, June 8

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A SEMIFINALS

9:00 a.m. Nazareth (20-1) vs. Kennard (24-14)

12:00 p.m. D’Hanis (26-3) vs. Abbott (21-3-2)

2A SEMIFINALS

4:00 p.m. Valley Mills (28-2-2) vs. New Home (33-3)

7:00 p.m. Shiner (33-0) vs. Garrison (31-7-1)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A SEMIFINALS

1:00 p.m. Argyle (34-3-1) vs. China Spring (32-8)

4:00 p.m. Sinton (34-1) vs. Celina (32-4-1)

Thursday, June 9

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A & 2A FINALS

9:00 a.m. Conference 1A Final

12:00 p.m. Conference 2A Final

5A SEMIFINALS

4:00 p.m. Friendswood (29-7-1) vs. Mansfield Legacy (32-9)

7:00 p.m. Georgetown (33-7) vs. Frisco Wakeland (25-13)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A FINAL

6:30 p.m. Conference 4A Final

Friday, June 10

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A SEMIFINALS

9:00 a.m. Gunter (34-1) vs. Corpus Christi London (24-13)

12:00 p.m. Brock (35-3) vs. Diboll (38-4)

6A SEMIFINALS

4:00 p.m. Fort Bend Ridge Point (35-5) vs. Southlake Carroll (32-8)

7:00 p.m. Rockwall Heath (35-6) vs. San Antonio Reagan (32-6-2)

Saturday, June 11

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A, 5A, 6A FINALS

9:00 a.m. Conference 3A Final

12:00 p.m. Conference 5A Final

4:00 p.m. Conference 6A Final

Tickets:

Day Ticket: $15

All-Tournament: $40

Coaches All-Tournament: $25

Children Two years and younger: FREE

*Coaches passes can only be purchased in person at the ticket office with a credit card.

Online Tickets will be available for the State Tournament:

Disch-Falk Field (4A Only): Click Here

Dell Diamond:

Wednesday – Click HereThursday – Click Here

Friday – Click Here

Saturday – Click Here

Clear Bag Policy: Please note a clear bag policy is in effect for Dell Diamond and Disch-Falk Field. All bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, including purses and diaper bags, must be clear plastic and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″.

Spectator Parking:

Disch-Falk Field

Parking is available in the East Campus Garage across from the stadium. Fans can purchase parking in advance by going online HERE.

Parking on several neighborhood streets near the Facilities Complex have changed and will be restricted to Residential Permit Parking (RPP) from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, including weekends. The following streets will have restricted parking-

-Leona and Salina Streets between Manor Road and Martin Luther King, Jr., -Boulevard

East 20th, East 21st, and East 22nd Streets between Leona and Chicon Streets.

Signs simply says “RPP” and “No Parking”. You will be ticketed by the Austin Police Department for parking in an RPP area.

You can view these lots at http://www.utexas.edu/parking/maps/

Dell Diamond

Parking will be available at $10 a car at the stadium.

Broadcast Information : The NFHS Network will provide live webcasts of the 2022 UIL Baseball State Championships.

Fans, family and alumni unable to attend can watch the UIL Baseball State Championships live online with a subscription at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/championships/spring/section/uil Subscribers can also watch on the go by downloading the NFHS Network app for iPhone and Android devices.

The 6A championship final on Saturday, June 11, will be televised live on Bally Sports Southwest at 4:00 p.m., and will also stream on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com, for consumers who sign in through their pay-TV service.

