Texas 4000, Fighting cancer every mile

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas 4000 is back for the first time in three years to pedal through 20 states to battle cancer.

For 19 years, Texas 4000 for Cancer has cultivated student leaders in the fight against cancer through the world’s longest charity bike ride at 4,000-miles. All together, riders have helped raise nearly 13 million dollars, pedaled more than 5.7 million collective miles, and impacted countless lives.

More than 45 students from the University of Texas at Austin will return to Alaska this summer. The two routes for Texas 4000 include both the Sierra and Ozarks. The Ozarks stopped in College Station for a meal at Wings and More in College Station, as well as a night’s rest before heading to Houston.

Campbell Currah, ride leader for Texas 4000, said they plan on finishing the ride on August 12. She said she’s ready for the long journey ahead.

”If you or your loved one have been impacted by cancer just know, you are not alone in this fight,” said Currah. “Every year we’re going to be out here fighting for you, so know you’re not alone.”

