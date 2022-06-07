Suspect identified in Marshall shooting that injured two

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall Police have released the name of an at-large suspect believed to be responsible for a shooting at a store Monday afternoon.

Officials said they are still searching for Montrell Antwon Hatton, 39, of Marshall. Two arrest warrants have been obtained for Hatton, one for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence, the other for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Hatton is believed to be driving a late model white four-door Chevrolet pickup and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Two injured in shooting at Marshall clothing store; suspect at-large (KLTV viewer)

Marshall Police said the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. inside the store and there were multiple shots fired. The victims were taken to a Marshall hospital where they were stabilized and transported to a Longview Hospital. Mariah Washington was working next door at the time and says a woman came in acting very distraught.

“And she was like somebody got shot a couple times and she was freaking out, panicking. The next thing you know all you see is a bunch of law enforcement come. And then they tell us go to the back; hide, duck,” Washington said.

She said they were in the back about a half hour before they were allowed to come out.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

