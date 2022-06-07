Smith County man accused of starting fire which killed disabled half-brother

From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office

SMITH COUNTY, Texas - The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for murder signed by County Court-at-Law 2 Judge Taylor Heaton on Monday, resulting in the arrest on Tuesday of 32-year-old Robert Harrison Johnson IV, for allegedly causing the fire that killed his half-brother last month.

At 8 p.m. on May 18, officials were dispatched to a home in the 11300 block of County Road 1113, in southwestern Smith County, for a structure fire with a man trapped inside the residence.

Jack McKenzie Ross, 35, who was both mentally and physically disabled, died after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. At the time, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office reported that Ross’ brother was able to escape the fire before they arrived.

Jack Ross (Picasa | Smith County)

After a lengthy investigation, the Fire Marshal’s Office now believes Johnson, who lived in the home with Ross, intentionally set the fire in a bedroom of the house and left the property while the fire consumed the home and resulted in the death of Ross, Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said.

Johnson was arrested without incident by the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, with the assistance of the DeSoto Police Department, at a residence in the 1100 block of Laon Road in DeSoto, at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7. Johnson was transported to the Dallas County Jail for processing before he will be brought to Smith County, where he will be held on $1 million bond set by Judge Heaton.

“Our hearts and prayers continue to go out to the family of Jack Ross as they continue to mourn his loss,” Brooks said. “The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is committed to finding the facts in this case in hopes we can bring some form of closure for Mr. Ross’ family.”

Brooks thanked the DeSoto Police Department for their assistance with Johnson’s arrest.

He said because the investigation is ongoing, no further details can be released at this time. Johnson is considered innocent until proven guilty, he added.

Noonday, Flint and Dixie Fire Departments, along with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and UT Health EMS were dispatched to the fire on May 18.

Responders removed the victim from the home and UT Health EMS began treatment, but unfortunately was unable to revive him.

During the suppression efforts, a Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 firefighter was injured when a power line supplying electricity to the house fell and landed on his shoulder. Cameron Franks, 26, was transported to a local hospital and was kept overnight before being released.

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office thanked the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Tyler Police Department for their assistance at the scene.

