Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smith County deputy constable rearrested after alleged bond violation

Smith County deputy constable rearrested after alleged bond violation
By Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County deputy constable out of jail on bond for an alleged theft that took place while serving a warrant in November of 2021.has been arrested again.

According to jail records, Derrick Holman was arrested after violating his bond. Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said Holman left the county without permission in violation of his bond. Holman has since been released on bond.

Holman is one of three people arrested for the alleged theft that took place in November 2021. Smith County constable Curtis Traylor-Harris and Laquenda Banks were also arrested for the alleged theft.

Harris was also rearrested after video showed him wearing his weapon on his side as he received a diploma at the Navarro College Police Academy graduation on May 10, in violation of his bond.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Citi Trends in Marshall.
Suspect identified in Marshall shooting that injured two
Helicopter crash
Married couple injured in Rusk County helicopter crash
Texas Police Lights
Longview woman dies after motorcycle hits deer
Rodolfo Vazquez Jr.
1-year-old injured, father arrested after Jacksonville ATV park crash
Christopher Ryan Henry
Flint man arrested in connection with Pinedale Place shooting death

Latest News

Mother Frances NorthPark Plaza evacuated for ‘suspicious object’
Woman dies in crash during chase with Van Zandt County law enforcement
Wreck involving 18-wheeler and passenger vehicle
1 dead in wreck with 18-wheeler in Gregg County
1 dead in wreck with 18-wheeler in Gregg County
1 dead in wreck with 18-wheeler in Gregg County
Mother Frances NorthPark Plaza evacuated for ‘suspicious object’
Mother Frances NorthPark Plaza evacuated for ‘suspicious object’