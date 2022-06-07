Smith County deputy constable rearrested after alleged bond violation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County deputy constable out of jail on bond for an alleged theft that took place while serving a warrant in November of 2021.has been arrested again.

According to jail records, Derrick Holman was arrested after violating his bond. Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said Holman left the county without permission in violation of his bond. Holman has since been released on bond.

Holman is one of three people arrested for the alleged theft that took place in November 2021. Smith County constable Curtis Traylor-Harris and Laquenda Banks were also arrested for the alleged theft.

Harris was also rearrested after video showed him wearing his weapon on his side as he received a diploma at the Navarro College Police Academy graduation on May 10, in violation of his bond.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.