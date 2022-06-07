Smith County commissioners start long-term process looking at jail expansion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the Smith County Jail continues to fight overpopulation, the county is starting the long-term process of looking at what it would cost to expand the current jail.

“We’re not anticipating that this facility would be expanded anytime soon. We simply want to get ahead of the curve in the planning process and understand that cost is out there if we don’t make internal operational changes, which we definitely need to do,” said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.

Moran made it clear to commissioners that this is a “fact-finding” mission for the court to understand what the facility alternatives are and associated costs. Moran said while it may seem counterintuitive, his goal for the near-future is to avoid an expansion and instead opt for operational changes.

‘”There’s a number of discussions that need to go on throughout this process,” Moran said. “And then the next year as we add an additional district court -- about how we’re dealing with pretrial inmates and how we’re processing our folks through the judicial system to make sure we’re being as efficient as we can court-by-court and understand what we can do better.”

As of Tuesday morning, Sheriff Larry Smith said the county jail was housing over 1,080 inmates - with several other inmates being housed in facilities outside of the county. The county jail’s maximum population is 1,092.

Smith said while the need for building a new jail is not imminent, he believes it’s best to start the planning process now.

“I think the planning process is better done when you can sit back and look and not be in a hurry to get it done,” Smith said. “And show what the needs are in the future.”

Ground was broke on the county’s latest jail expansion in 2012 - with inmates occupying it by 2015.

According to Sheriff Smith, the jail remains under a remedial order after failing several state inspections due to a variety of issues. Smith anticipates asking for a reinspection within the next 30 to 60 days. While Smith agrees with the long-term process of examining a possible jail expansion, he also believes that something must be done soon to alleviate the overpopulation problem, and believes mental health problems are one of the biggest factors.

“We’ve got to do something and we’ve got to do it quick,” Smith said.

