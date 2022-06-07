Smith County Clubhouse aims to empower adults with mental illness

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One Smith County nonprofit wants to empower adults living with mental illness.

The Smith County Clubhouse intends to achieve that goal by helping individuals through activities, cultivating friendships and encouraging independence and confidence.

Shannon Pruden is the executive director for the organization and said they are currently seeking members so they can start meeting.

“We’re starting out just doing two days a week, half days, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” she said. “Most other clubhouses are open five days a week all day. So that’s our goal is to be open five days a week, all day, but we are just starting out with two days right now.”

They don’t provide treatment or therapy for members, but want them to feel useful and productive through conversations and activities.

“People with mental health issues tend to be very isolated. So part of being healthy is having relationships and being part of a community,” Pruden said. “I just want people to be able to come here and feel welcomed and feel loved and feel like they have a community to support them through their recovery process.”

Pruden said normally in the mornings they will meet and talk about Clubhouse news and happenings.

“We talk about what kinds of programs members are wanting to implement. We talk about what tasks we have to complete for the day and people volunteer to take on whatever tasks,” she said.

Then to wrap the day up the groups have lunch and debrief the day. All funding comes from grants and donations, there is no fee to be a member. Their furniture and computers were donated by local agencies.

To learn more or apply visit the Clubhouse website.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.