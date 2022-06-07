Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes opens first Whataburger in Kansas City

Lines of cars waited for the opening of the new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger in Kansas...
Lines of cars waited for the opening of the new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger in Kansas City, Kansas.(KCTV5)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kansas City residents can now get a taste of Texas as Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes opened up its first Whataburger.

The former Red Raider partnered with the KMO Burger group to bring the iconic Texas restaurant to Kansas and Missouri. The restaurant, located at 10780 Parallel Parkway, opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Lines of cars waited for the opening of the new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger in Kansas...
Lines of cars waited for the opening of the new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger in Kansas City, Kansas.(KCTV5)

The KMO Burger group plans to open 30 Whataburger restaurants over the next seven years, with a concentration on Kansas City. Five Whataburger locations are open in the greater Kansas City area, according to KMBC News.

Steinburg Sports congratulated Mahomes in a tweet.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Citi Trends in Marshall.
Suspect identified in Marshall shooting that injured two
Helicopter crash
Married couple injured in Rusk County helicopter crash
Texas Police Lights
Longview woman dies after motorcycle hits deer
Rodolfo Vazquez Jr.
1-year-old injured, father arrested after Jacksonville ATV park crash
Christopher Ryan Henry
Flint man arrested in connection with Pinedale Place shooting death

Latest News

Lawnmower
Landscaper taken to hospital after lawnmower falls in Tyler pond
Kelli Hagan missing, last seen Monday night in Buna
14-year-old reported missing from Jasper County
Henderson County Courthouse reopened after threatening phone call; text message causes evacuation
Helicopter crash
FAA concludes onsite investigation in Rusk County helicopter crash
Smith County man accused of starting fire which killed disabled half-brother
Smith County man accused of starting fire which killed disabled half-brother