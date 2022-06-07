Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mother Frances NorthPark Plaza evacuated for ‘suspicious object’

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mother Frances NorthPark Plaza was evacuated Tuesday morning after a suspicious object was found.

A bomb squad entered to X-ray the item at NorthPark Plaza, located at 910 E Houston St. in Tyler.

By 11:15 a.m., Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the object was cleared and it was a PVC pipe with a harmless tool attached.

Mother Frances Northpark Plaza evacuated for ‘suspicious object’
Mother Frances Northpark Plaza evacuated for ‘suspicious object’(KLTV)

Tyler Fire and police responded to the scene. ”Out of abundance of caution, our team called for assistance from law enforcement to ensure the facility was safe and secure,” according to a press release from CHRISTUS Health.

Mother Frances NorthPark Plaza evacuated for ‘suspicious object’

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Citi Trends in Marshall.
Suspect identified in Marshall shooting that injured two
Helicopter crash
Married couple injured in Rusk County helicopter crash
Texas Police Lights
Longview woman dies after motorcycle hits deer
Rodolfo Vazquez Jr.
1-year-old injured, father arrested after Jacksonville ATV park crash
Christopher Ryan Henry
Flint man arrested in connection with Pinedale Place shooting death

Latest News

Wreck involving 18-wheeler and passenger vehicle
1 dead in wreck with 18-wheeler in Gregg County
1 dead in wreck with 18-wheeler in Gregg County
1 dead in wreck with 18-wheeler in Gregg County
Mother Frances NorthPark Plaza evacuated for ‘suspicious object’
Mother Frances NorthPark Plaza evacuated for ‘suspicious object’
Training to be administered to all K–12 public-school districts
Gov. Abbott orders all Texas school districts to receive active-shooter training