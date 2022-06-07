Mother Frances Northpark Plaza evacuated for ‘suspicious object’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mother Frances NorthPark Plaza was evacuated Tuesday morning after a suspicious object was found.

A bomb squad entered to X-ray the item at NorthPark Plaza, located at 910 E Houston St. in Tyler.

By 11:15 a.m., Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the object was cleared and it was a PVC pipe with a harmless tool attached.

Tyler Fire and police responded to the scene. ”Out of abundance of caution, our team called for assistance from law enforcement to ensure the facility was safe and secure,” according to a press release from CHRISTUS Health.

