Landscaper taken to hospital after lawnmower falls in Tyler pond

By Sariah Bonds and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was taken to the hospital after the lawnmower he was riding on to cut grass went into a pond in a Tyler neighborhood.

According to Zach Powers, Captain with the Tyler Fire Department, a man was mowing a lawn when the lawnmower he was riding on fell off the edge of a pond. Powers said the man was pinned underneath the mower, but was able to keep his head above water with the help of a coworker.

The man was doing landscaping work in the Hollytree subdivision. He was taken to the hospital after the incident.

