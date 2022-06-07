Landscaper taken to hospital after lawnmower falls in Tyler pond

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was taken to the hospital after the lawnmower he was riding on to cut grass went into a pond in a Tyler neighborhood.

According to Zach Powers, Captain with the Tyler Fire Department, a man was mowing a lawn when the lawnmower he was riding on fell off the edge of a pond. Powers said the man was pinned underneath the mower, but was able to keep his head above water with the help of a coworker.

The man was doing landscaping work in the Hollytree subdivision. He was taken to the hospital after the incident.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.