Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Jessica Cisneros requests recount in race against incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar

Henry Cuellar, who is one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress, is facing the...
Henry Cuellar, who is one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress, is facing the stiffest challenge of his career on Tuesday in a runoff election against progressive rival Jessica Cisneros.(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Progressive Jessica Cisneros is requesting a recount in her tight runoff election against nine-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar that remained too close to call nearly two weeks later. Cuellar was leading Cisneros by 187 votes, or 0.4 percentage points, out of 45,429 ballots counted as of Monday night, according to an Associated Press count. The AP will not declare a winner until the recount is completed. Cisneros said in a statement: “I owe it to our community to see this through to the end.” Cisneros, a 29-year-old immigration attorney, forced the runoff in March after she came within 1,000 votes of Cuellar. She also ran against him in 2020, losing by 4 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Citi Trends in Marshall.
Suspect identified in Marshall shooting that injured two
Helicopter crash
Married couple injured in Rusk County helicopter crash
Mother Frances NorthPark Plaza evacuated for ‘suspicious object’
Texas Police Lights
Longview woman dies after motorcycle hits deer
Wreck involving 18-wheeler and passenger vehicle
1 dead in wreck with 18-wheeler in Gregg County

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip
Guthrie Creek
Alligator spotted in Longview’s Guthrie Creek
Lajuana Glass, 34, Johnny Michael Moore, 51
Grand Saline couple arrested after teen tests positive for meth
Landscaper taken to hospital after lawnmower falls in Tyler pond
Landscaper taken to hospital after lawnmower falls in Tyler pond