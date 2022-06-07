Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Henderson County Courthouse evacuated after threatening phone call; text message

(WSMV)
By Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday after a threatening phone call and text message were sent.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the incident started at around 9 a.m. The main courthouse and annex buildings were evacuated as a result.

Hillhouse said DPS and the ATF have arrived and are doing sweeps of the buildings to ensure they are safe. Hillhouse said law enforcement is working to identify a suspect or suspects in the threats.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Smith County man accused of starting fire which killed disabled half-brother
