Former ‘Jack player, GA Davonte Fitzgerald joins Orlando Magic coaching staff

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Davonte Fitzgerald is trading in the pine trees for palm trees.

The former SFA player and grad assistant coach has been hired by the NBA’s Orlando magic as a video assistant and player development coach.

“I am excited I get to get down there and start the process,” Fitzgerald said. “It has happen3ed extremely fast. I am grateful for the opportunity to go from player to GA to an NBA organization. I am excited to attack the opportunity and get down there.”

Fitzgerald was a grad transfer to SFA during the 2018-19 season. He played a couple of years overseas before returning to SFA this past season to start his coaching journey on Kyle Keller’s staff.

“I learned a lot at SFA as a player and a GA,” Fitzgerald said. “A lot of the things I learned allowed me to accept this position and qualify for this position. I will take a lot of those things and continue to build and learn at the highest level.”

The Magic finished this past season 22-60. The team has the No.1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

“It is exciting with the number one pick,” Fitzgerald said. “There is a lot of hype around that. the excitement build up around that is going to be huge. I am excited to be part of the process to start with the player development aspect of things in the summer leading into the season.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.