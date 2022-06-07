FAA concludes onsite investigation in Rusk County helicopter crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said the FAA has concluded their onsite investigation of Monday’s helicopter crash at the Rusk County Airport.

The FAA arrived in the afternoon and removed the helicopter by Monday evening. According to the Department Public Safety, the helicopter had pitched toward the runway on takeoff and crashed onto the asphalt injuring the pilot and his wife just before 10 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office is no longer involved in the investigation.

