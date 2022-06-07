Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

FAA concludes onsite investigation in Rusk County helicopter crash

Helicopter crash
Helicopter crash((Source: KLTV))
By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said the FAA has concluded their onsite investigation of Monday’s helicopter crash at the Rusk County Airport.

The FAA arrived in the afternoon and removed the helicopter by Monday evening. According to the Department Public Safety, the helicopter had pitched toward the runway on takeoff and crashed onto the asphalt injuring the pilot and his wife just before 10 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office is no longer involved in the investigation.

RELATED: Married couple injured in Rusk County helicopter crash

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Citi Trends in Marshall.
Suspect identified in Marshall shooting that injured two
Helicopter crash
Married couple injured in Rusk County helicopter crash
Texas Police Lights
Longview woman dies after motorcycle hits deer
Rodolfo Vazquez Jr.
1-year-old injured, father arrested after Jacksonville ATV park crash
Christopher Ryan Henry
Flint man arrested in connection with Pinedale Place shooting death

Latest News

Henderson County Courthouse evacuated after threatening phone call; text message
Smith County man accused of starting fire which killed disabled half-brother
Smith County man accused of starting fire which killed disabled half-brother
Robert Johnson (Source: Smith County)
Smith County man accused of starting fire which killed disabled half-brother
Mother Frances NorthPark Plaza evacuated for ‘suspicious object’