Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy skies becoming mostly clear this evening. Temperatures will drop slowly into the 80s, then the 70s overnight. Expect a few clouds Wednesday morning with a light breeze. Clouds clear becoming mostly sunny and hot Wednesday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 90s. Temperatures will climb through the end of the week and Friday afternoon, many places will be flirting with the triple digits for afternoon highs. The weak cold front that would hopefully bring a slight cool down and a slight chance for rain Saturday now looks to hang up north of the Red River. That means the heat continues through the weekend and right into next week.

