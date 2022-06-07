Alligator spotted in Longview’s Guthrie Creek

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Officials in Longview are letting residents know an alligator has been spotted in Guthrie Creek.

According to Richard Yeakley, Public Information Officer for the City of Longview, animal control officers learned about the alligator in mid-May. Residents reported seeing the gator along the creek. Animal control and local game wardens have been monitoring the situation to come up with an idea of what to do. They do have plans to relocate the alligator.

The alligator is estimated to be between two and four feet long. Right now, officials do not believe the gator poses a threat to humans or animals.

“It’s important to remember that it’s wildlife. We don’t think that this alligator poses a threat at this time but still you shouldn’t go down trying to catch it. You shouldn’t go down trying to mess with it. If it’s hanging out where your handing out and it’s hanging out it’s probably going to be okay. That’s true for all the wildlife in our community. Treat it with respect. We are monitoring it and we’re going to try to get it out of here,” Yeakley said.

The city plans to put up signs along the creek to warn people and remind them to be cautious of wildlife around tall grass and the creek.

