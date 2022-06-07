Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
14-year-old reported missing from Jasper County

Kelli Hagan missing, last seen Monday night in Buna
Kelli Hagan missing, last seen Monday night in Buna(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BUNA, Texas (KTRE) - A 14-year-old last seen in Buna has been reported missing.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office describes Kelli Hagan as 5′3″, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen by her family at their residence in Buna Monday at 10:30 p.m.

14-year-old reported missing from Jasper County(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)

The JCSO said she may be wearing a black tank top and black leggings, possibly in a silver car, and could be in the Beaumont area.

If you have any information about Kelli Hagan please contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 409-384-5417.

