1 dead in wreck with 18-wheeler in Gregg County
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person is dead after their vehicle drove into the back of an 18-wheeler trailer.
The wreck was around 6 a.m. and on the I-20 westbound entrance crossover at State Highway 31 in Gregg County.
DPS reports the 18-wheeler on SH 31 did not yield the right of way at the entrance ramp for I-20. A car then drove under the towed trailer of the 18-wheeler.
Jose de Jesus L. Izaguirre, 31, of Longview was pronounced dead at the scene.
The scene was cleared by 11 a.m.
