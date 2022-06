MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police say a shooting at Citi Trends clothing store has left two injured. The suspect is at-large.

The two victims have been taken to a hospital.

Police Chief Cliff Carruth said the shooting happened inside the store. The victims were taken to a Marshall hospital, then to a Longview hospital.

