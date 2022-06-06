Texas A&M: Kyle Rittenhouse is not enrolled for the fall semester

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Despite saying he plans to attend Texas A&M University, the school confirmed Sunday that Kyle Rittenhouse has not been admitted as a student this fall.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Despite saying he plans to attend Texas A&M University, the school confirmed Sunday that Kyle Rittenhouse has not been admitted as a student this fall.

The topic again became headlines this weekend after Rittenhouse told a radio host that he planned to attend the school.

Sources tell KBTX that Rittenhouse has not enrolled nor has he been accepted at this time.

Rittenhouse visited College Station earlier this year and attended a local fundraiser and expressed enthusiasm about potentially moving to Aggieland.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed two protesters and wounded a third during violent protests in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He testified that he went to the city that night to provide protection for local businesses, provide first aid, and patrol as the protests devolved into civil unrest.

He was arrested and charged with several crimes including First-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon but a jury found him not guilty on all counts.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

