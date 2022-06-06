Suspect arrested in Harrison County homicide

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect is in custody for the murder of a man in Marshall.

Christopher Cisco, 27, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for murder and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Saturday at approximately 6:50 p.m., a family member called the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch to report finding David Yale Allen, 64, dead in his home at the 500 block of Carey Rd in Marshall. Responding deputies determined the death to be a homicide according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Cisco was located and arrested by HCSO Patrol with the assistance of Marshall PD, near the intersection of Karnack Highway and US 59.

Previous: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after body found at home on Carey Rd.

