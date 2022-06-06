Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Notre Dame eliminates Texas Tech 2-1

Tech trailed 2-0 in the 8th, but scored a run on Jace Jung's big hit.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders battled to the last pitch, getting the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th, but they couldn’t plate the tying run, falling 2-1 to Notre Dame, ending their season in the Statesboro Regional.

Tech trailed 2-0 in the 8th, but scored a run on Jace Jung’s big hit.

Texas Tech finishes the season 39-22. They went 2-2 in the Statesboro Regional, scoring 5 of their 8 runs in the 8th inning of games.

TIm Tadlock after the season-ending 2-1 loss to Notre Dame He loves his players! They battled till the end.

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Sunday, June 5, 2022

Tech lost two one-run games to Notre Dame, who advances to the Super Regional.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

