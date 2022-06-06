Monday’s Weather: Hot today with highs in the mid to upper 90s and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy for some, partly cloudy for others to start off our Monday. Through the morning into the afternoon, skies should clear some, and we’ll be looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 90s to the upper 90s across the area, and heat indices (feels like temperatures) reaching the low 100s. There will be a bit of a breeze today that may help with the heat, but you’ll still want to take it easy out there as this will be one of warmest days of the spring/summer so far. A mix of sun and clouds through the rest of the week, with highs remaining in the mid to upper 90s (feeling like the low 100s). A slight pattern change late in the week may allow a few showers to make their way into East Texas, this could also cool temperatures down just a bit. If this does happen, next weekend would feature highs in the 90s, partly cloudy skies and a low chance for rain. Something to watch this week. Have a great Monday!

