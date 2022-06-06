Man admits to raping 2 underage girls in motel room, police say

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Police in Texas said they arrested a man who admitted to raping two girls, ages 15 and 12, at a motel.

According to a report from College Station police, the two girls went missing Friday night from a residential treatment center for survivors of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, and sex trafficking.

An employee at the facility was able to help lead police to the motel where the girls were found along with the suspect, Allen Michael Lee, 27.

According to the arrest report, Lee told police he met the 15-year-old two years ago on a dating app and said at the time, she lied about her age. Lee claimed that after learning her real age, he ceased communications until she recently reached out and told him she was pregnant and he was the father.

After learning about the pregnancy, Lee told police he picked her up, along with the 12-year-old girl, and traveled to College Station. Police noted in their report that Lee did not know the 12-year-old prior to picking her up Friday.

Police said Lee brought the girls to a motel where he and the children had sexual intercourse multiple times.

Lee was arrested and remains in the Brazos County Detention Center, charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

