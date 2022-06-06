Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview woman dies after motorcycle hits deer

Texas Police Lights
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle died after a deer hit the bike Friday night.

Ailene K. White, 47, died at a Plano hospital on Saturday.

According to the DPS crash report, White was a passenger on a 2015 Harley Davidson, driven by Marvin L. White, 51, of Longview, White was driving in a staggered formation with a 2010 Harley Davidson, driven by Robert K. White, 29, of Longview. They were driving on FM 782, approximately 10 miles northeast of Henderson, at 7:30 p.m. A deer ran across the road from the right and struck Marvin White’s motorcycle, ejecting Ailene White. Robert White tried to take evasive action to the right but struck Ailene White.

