Longview woman dies after motorcycle hits deer

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle died after a deer hit the bike Friday night.

Ailene K. White, 47, died at a Plano hospital on Saturday.

According to the DPS crash report, White was a passenger on a 2015 Harley Davidson, driven by Marvin L. White, 51, of Longview, White was driving in a staggered formation with a 2010 Harley Davidson, driven by Robert K. White, 29, of Longview. They were driving on FM 782, approximately 10 miles northeast of Henderson, at 7:30 p.m. A deer ran across the road from the right and struck Marvin White’s motorcycle, ejecting Ailene White. Robert White tried to take evasive action to the right but struck Ailene White.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.