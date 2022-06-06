Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Grayson Rodriguez suffers set back in goal of reaching Orioles main roster

Grayson Rodriguez
Grayson Rodriguez(Norfolk Tides (Scott Sears))
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The debut plans of Nacogdoches Native Grayson Rodriguez with the Baltimore Orioles has been put on hold.

Over the weekend, Rodriguez was diagnosed with a grade 2 right lat strain. Orioles Vice president and general manager Mike Elias said it will be several weeks of the No.3 MLB prospect resting his arm before they have a better idea on a time frame for return.

Elias added the time could not be at a worse time because it appeared the club was ready to make the call to Norfolk for Rodriguez. In his last six outings, Rodriguez compiled a 0.79 ERA with 47 strikeouts. It could be September before Rodriguez has the chance to join the Orioles at Camden Yards. If not, all eyes will be on Opening Day 2023.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
1 person dies in 2 multi-vehicle wrecks on I-20 in Marshall
Source: Gray News Media
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after body found at home on Carey Rd.
Texas Police Lights
Longview woman dies after motorcycle hits deer
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Ethan Liming, 17, was found beaten to death outside of I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.
17-year-old beaten to death outside of school founded by LeBron James

Latest News

Jeff Traylor and Joey McGuire on Dave Campbell's Texas Football cover
Gilmer’s Jeff Traylor makes cover of 63rd Dave Campbell’s Texas football magazine
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders celebrate 60 years with Tyler event
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders celebrate 60 years with Tyler event
Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders celebrate 60 years with Tyler event
Tyler Campbell, author of "The Ball Came Out"
Earl Campbell’s son talks about his book, family, life with multiple sclerosis