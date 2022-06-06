Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gilmer’s Jeff Traylor makes cover of 63rd Dave Campbell’s Texas football magazine

Jeff Traylor and Joey McGuire on Dave Campbell's Texas Football cover
Jeff Traylor and Joey McGuire on Dave Campbell's Texas Football cover(Dave Campbell's Texas Football)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 63rd edition of the “Texas bible” will feature East Texan Jeff Traylor on the cover.

Traylor is on the cover with long-time friend and Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire. The cover reads - “Forged on Friday. How Texas High School coaches took over college football”.

Traylor took over the UTSA football program in 2019. Last season UTSA was nationally ranked, as high as No. 15, for the first time in school history. McGuire becomes the eighth Red Raider to grace the DCTF cover and the first since Patrick Mahomes II and his then head coach Kliff Kingsbury adorned the 2016 edition.

Before getting into the college game Traylor made a name for himself at Gilmer High School where he went 175-26 and led Gilmer to five state championship game appearances. The buckeyes won it all in 2004, 2009 and 2014. McGuire started his college coaching career at Baylor but made a name for himself at Cedar hill, where he coached a program that hadn’t won a playoff game prior to his tenure and led the Longhorns to 12-consecutive playoff appearances and three state championships, including back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.

According to DCTF Managing Editor Greg Tepper, it will take longer this year to get a copy on store shelves. A supply chain issue has caused issues with getting the magazines printed. The annual magazine is set to be released to their subscribers late June. Teams that ordered special covers will have those magazines delivered in late July. Anyone looking to but the magazine at a retail store could have to wait until late July or early August.

