Flint man arrested in connection with Pinedale Place shooting death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man has turned himself in to the Smith County Jail in connection to the shooting death of a man in Tyler.

Christopher Ryan Henry, 29, is charged with murder. He was booked into jail on Friday and is being held on a $1 million bond.

According to a Tyler police report, Austin Lee Deweerdt, 33, was found shot in the 800 block of Pinedale Place on May 30. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say they had gathered enough evidence to determine Henry as the suspect.

