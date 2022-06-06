Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Flint man arrested in connection with Pinedale Place shooting death

Christopher Ryan Henry
Christopher Ryan Henry((Source: Smith County Judicial Records))
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man has turned himself in to the Smith County Jail in connection to the shooting death of a man in Tyler.

Christopher Ryan Henry, 29, is charged with murder. He was booked into jail on Friday and is being held on a $1 million bond.

According to a Tyler police report, Austin Lee Deweerdt, 33, was found shot in the 800 block of Pinedale Place on May 30. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say they had gathered enough evidence to determine Henry as the suspect.

