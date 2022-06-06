Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy skies become mostly clear this evening with temperatures slowly dropping into the 80s and then the 70s overnight. Expect winds to be breezy at times through tomorrow morning and pick up with gusts up to 20 mph Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be climbing through the end of the week with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 90s. High humidity will make those temperatures feel like the triple digits. A very weak cold front arrives Saturday morning. There is only a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms but it will cool temperatures a bit. Afternoon highs this weekend will be back in the lower 90s for a couple of days.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
1 person dies in 2 multi-vehicle wrecks on I-20 in Marshall
Helicopter crash
Married couple injured in Rusk County helicopter crash
Texas Police Lights
Longview woman dies after motorcycle hits deer
Source: Gray News Media
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after body found at home on Carey Rd.
Christopher Ryan Henry
Flint man arrested in connection with Pinedale Place shooting death

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 6-6-22
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 6-6-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-6-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-6-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-6-22 2.0
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips