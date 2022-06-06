Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy skies become mostly clear this evening with temperatures slowly dropping into the 80s and then the 70s overnight. Expect winds to be breezy at times through tomorrow morning and pick up with gusts up to 20 mph Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be climbing through the end of the week with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 90s. High humidity will make those temperatures feel like the triple digits. A very weak cold front arrives Saturday morning. There is only a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms but it will cool temperatures a bit. Afternoon highs this weekend will be back in the lower 90s for a couple of days.

