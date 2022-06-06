Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertisement

ERCOT says power demand to reach record

ERCOT expects the state’s power demand to surge to an all-time record
ERCOT expects the state’s power demand to surge to an all-time record(Pexels.com)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) expects the state’s power demand to surge to an all-time record on June 7.

The power demand is expected to surpass levels reached in the unusually hot month of August 2019. Lubbock recorded a high of 109 degrees on August 26, 2019, breaking the all time record of 107 degrees.

Although far ahead of the hottest days of summer, ERCOT said this is the perfect time to test the resilience of the state’s power grid. ERCOT is addressing issues from earlier this year and the days-long blackout last winter during a deep freeze.

Usage is expected to reach more than 75 thousand megawatts on June 7 due to anticipated high heat.

The heat may exceed typical levels for this time of year, effecting more than 26 million Texans.

