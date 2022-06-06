Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Deputies commandeer family’s boat to catch up with alleged jet ski thief

Deputies in Florida used a family's boat to catch up to a jet ski theft suspect.
By ABC7 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A family in Florida got a big surprise Sunday when their pleasure trip was interrupted by sheriff’s deputies chasing a suspect who had absconded with a stolen jet ski.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Ormond Beach Police Department on a report of an in-progress theft of a jet ski at Ormond Beach, WWSB reports.

The suspect, identified as Ronald Williams, had been unable to get the watercraft started, but decided to float away on it.

The family was preparing to go out on the water but allowed deputies to commandeer the boat. It did not take long to catch up to Williams, who was still floating in the Intercoastal Waterway.

Williams told deputies that he couldn’t swim.

He was taken into custody without incident and the jet ski was returned to its owner.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
1 person dies in 2 multi-vehicle wrecks on I-20 in Marshall
Helicopter crash
Married couple injured in Rusk County helicopter crash
Texas Police Lights
Longview woman dies after motorcycle hits deer
Source: Gray News Media
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after body found at home on Carey Rd.
Christopher Ryan Henry
Flint man arrested in connection with Pinedale Place shooting death

Latest News

Shooting at Citi Trends in Marshall.
Two injured in shooting at Marshall clothing store; suspect at-large
A woman holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside of the Warren E. Burger Federal Building after...
Judge delays trial of 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing until 2023
Paula Havard
Lufkin nonprofit names newest executive director
Rodolfo Vazquez Jr.
1-year-old injured, father arrested after Jacksonville ATV park crash
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot