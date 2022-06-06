Aggies advance to Super Regionals after 15-9 thriller over TCU

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat TCU 15-9 late Sunday night/early Monday morning in the NCAA Regional Final at Olsen Field. Every Aggie in the lineup scored at least one run.

The Aggies used a seven-run ninth inning to cruise to victory. Jack Moss hit a 2 RBI single with 2 outs in the ninth inning to put A&M up 12-9. Next batter up, Dylan Rock added a 2 RBI double to pad the lead 14-9. Then Austin Bost continued the offensive onslaught with an RBI single that scored Rock. Jordan Thompson started the scoring in the ninth inning on a ground out with the bases loaded allowing Ryan Targac to cross home plate and give the Aggies a 10-9 lead.

Troy Claunch tied things up 9-9 in the ninth inning on an RBI single that scored Bost. This came after TCU’s Tommy Sacco gave the Horned Frogs the late lead on a two-run home run in the eighth inning.

Rock had a three-run home run in the seventh inning that gave the Aggies a commanding 7-3 lead. But in the bottom of the frame, the Horned Frogs answered with an RBI single from Sacco and a three-run home run from Brayden Taylor to tie things up 7-7. Trevor Werner’s RBI single in the eighth inning scored Thompson to retake the lead 8-7 for A&M.

Errors plagued the Aggies early in this one. TCU scored in the fourth inning on a bunt from Gray Rodgers that wasn’t thrown out at first, allowing David Bishop to score with no outs. Rodgers later scored on a ground out from Elijah Nunez to take a 3-0 lead.

The Aggies finally got on the board in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Targac that scored Rock. Bost scored on a wild pitch in that same inning. A&M tied things up in the seventh inning on an RBI single from Werner that scored Brett Minnich.

Ryan Prager got the start on the mound for the Aggies throwing 2.1 innings. He allowed four hits and one run and had three strikeouts. Chris Cortez pitched 3.2 innings, allowing one hit and three runs with one strikeout.

Austin Krob was stellar on the mound for the Horned Frogs. Krob got out of a jam in the first inning and continued to throw five shutout innings, before being pulled in the sixth. He had eight strikeouts and allowed three hits and two runs, both runs coming in the sixth inning. Former A&M Consolidated pitcher Garrett Wright saw some action, but he allowed Rock’s three-run home run in the seventh inning.

Texas A&M advances to its first Super Regional since 2017. The Aggies will host the winner of Monday’s Louisville vs Michigan game.

