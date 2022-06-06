69th annual Tyler Parade of Homes showcases latest trends and technology in homes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans can get a look at the latest trends and technology in homes over the next week with the annual Parade of Homes event.

The Tyler Area Builders Association’s held its 69th annual iteration of the event which kicked off this past weekend and will go through Sunday. The nine-day parade gives builders, subcontractors, and those interested an opportunity to see the latest trends and technology in homes.

Builder Brent Bishop said the trends are always changing.

“We (used to see) almost no farm houses. Now you see a lot of modern farmhouses with board and batten siding,” he said. “Then also, we’re seeing a lot of whites, the color trends. White exteriors, white interiors, and then we’re seeing a lot of black trims or black hardware, black plumbing fixtures.”

Bishop said the home he was showing off is custom built with the homeowner. It’s a two-story, 3200 square foot house.

“Four bedroom, three bath. It’s energy efficient, foam insulation, we have two HVAC systems, one for the downstairs, one for the upstairs,” Bishop said. “We go with the attic mounted recirculating water heaters which are more efficient and you get instant hot water to your restrooms.”

There is hardwood flooring throughout, custom ceramic tiling in all showers and restrooms, and granite and quartz in the kitchen and bathrooms. Bishop said the pandemic rocked the construction industry with a halt in manufacturing products. Now they’re seeing labor problems.

“Two or three years ago we’d have, for example, a paint crew that’d show up with 15 guys on the crew to start painting the house and now we’re seeing four to five guys,” Bishop said. “That’s because the subcontractors, just to keep up with the volume of us builders, they have to split their crews up more. So it’s taking longer to build a house, so us builders have to adjust and start our construction earlier than we used to, to get it completed for the parade of homes.”

The parade goes on through Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids under 12.

Visit http://www.tylerareabuilders.com/ to learn more or buy tickets.

