1-year-old injured, father arrested after Jacksonville ATV park crash

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested following an ATV crash that injured a toddler.

Rodolfo Vazquez Jr. was arrested May 24 and charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury and child endangerment for a collective bond of $30,000.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Vazquez was intoxicated while driving an ATV at River Run Park when his daughter was ejected.

The child’s injuries were “recoverable” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

