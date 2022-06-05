Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Fire Department holds its 30th annual awards banquet ceremony

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department held its 30th annual awards ceremony Saturday night, and not only firefighters came out, but family and friends were there in support as well.

The event recognized the hard work of firefighters in the community and out in the field.

The Life-saving Award, Exceptional Service Award, and Firefighter of the Year awards were given to select Tyler firefighters.

Retirees were also recognized for their many years of service to the Tyler Fire Department.

Paul Finely, The Tyler Fire Department’s public information officer said there are 10 different fire stations in Tyler, and that they have around 160 personnel currently.

