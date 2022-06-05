Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny skies today, at times partly cloudy. Highs generally in the low to mid 90s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today, highs ranging from the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Tonight, temps in the 80s under mostly clear skies in the evening, cloudy overnight. Monday starts off with temps in the 70s, warming up into the mid 90s in the afternoon. Over the next week, highs will generally be in the mid to upper 90s through at least Friday, and heat index values/’feels like’ temps will be in the upper 90s and low 100s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the week as well, and winds generally out of the south. Some days breezy, other days not.

By the time we get to next weekend, the ridge of high pressure behind this heat may weaken some and allow a chance for some showers and a bit of a cool down. A low rain chance for Friday and Saturday in the forecast reflects that, if confidence in this occurring grows, you may see highs go even lows and rain chances increase some. Something to watch this week if you’re not a fan of the heat or you’re hoping for some rain. Otherwise, make the most of the sunshine and heat, summer is here. Have a great Sunday. P.S. - Tropical Storm Alex formed in the Atlantic overnight, no impacts to the continental United States are expected; however, impacts are expected in Bermuda by Monday/tomorrow.

