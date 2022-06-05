Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after body found at home on Carey Rd.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a home on Carey Road in Marshall Saturday evening.

According to a post on the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, HCSO Dispatch received a 911 call about a dead person that was found in a home in the 500 block of Carey Rd. at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday. A family member found the body.

“Once deputies arrived on the scene, it was determined the manner of death to be homicide,” the Facebook post stated. “We will release more information later today, but this is an active homicide investigation.”

Anyone with any information about this homicide is urged to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 923-4020. Anyone who wishes to stay anonymous should call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969 or use the P3 app.

