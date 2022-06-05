Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas couple’s 70-year marriage almost didn’t happen, had fortunate twist

An East Texas couple recently celebrated 70 years of marriage surrounded by family and friends.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas couple recently celebrated 70 years of marriage surrounded by family and friends.

Audrey and Travis Shipp, who were married in the 1950s, celebrated their 70th anniversary Sunday. It was a marriage that almost didn’t happen, and it had a fortunate twist when it did.

The Korean War was going on, and Travis was drafted into the Army. Determined to get married, Travis petitioned his commander to let him have a short leave and married Audrey.

Meanwhile, his company was deployed to Korea, and when Shipp tried to rejoin them, his commander altered his orders, so he could remain on duty stateside.

Rick Shipp, the couple’s oldest son, talked about the gathering and the celebration of his parents’ 70 years together.

