US 287 closed 1 mile north of Elkhart due to downed power lines

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - US Highway 287 in Anderson County is closed about a mile north of Elkhart due to downed power lines, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

At about 10:20 a.m. this morning, a dispatcher with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that US 287 is still closed.

Oncor has been notified, and Oncor personnel are en route to the scene, the tweet stated. TxDOT crews are also heading to the scene.

ANDERSON COUNTY: Reports of power lines across US 287 about 1 mile north of Elkhart, Tx. The roadway is CLOSED at the moment. Oncor has been notified and are in route. TxDOT crews are also in route. #BeSafeDriveSmart pic.twitter.com/7ZeiqcY9Ef — TxDOT-Tyler (@TxDOTTyler) June 4, 2022

Motorists traveling on that portion of US 287 should use caution and plan for alternate routes if possible.

