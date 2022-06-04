US 287 closed 1 mile north of Elkhart due to downed power lines
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - US Highway 287 in Anderson County is closed about a mile north of Elkhart due to downed power lines, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
At about 10:20 a.m. this morning, a dispatcher with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that US 287 is still closed.
Oncor has been notified, and Oncor personnel are en route to the scene, the tweet stated. TxDOT crews are also heading to the scene.
Motorists traveling on that portion of US 287 should use caution and plan for alternate routes if possible.
