Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

US 287 closed 1 mile north of Elkhart due to downed power lines

FOX5 TRAFFIC ALERT
FOX5 TRAFFIC ALERT(FOX5)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - US Highway 287 in Anderson County is closed about a mile north of Elkhart due to downed power lines, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

At about 10:20 a.m. this morning, a dispatcher with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that US 287 is still closed.

Oncor has been notified, and Oncor personnel are en route to the scene, the tweet stated. TxDOT crews are also heading to the scene.

Motorists traveling on that portion of US 287 should use caution and plan for alternate routes if possible.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
Update on our friend Mark Scirto
The Hidden Palace neighborhood is located behind Tyler Fire Station One. Eleven new homes are...
City of Tyler looking to fill homes in North Tyler affordable housing development
Joshua Meekings
Tyler man arrested after child severely burned in bathtub
An Anderson County Deputy has been injured in a shooting.
Caught on camera: Anderson County sergeant uses radio cord to save deputy’s life

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 6-4-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Abbott Nutrition says it plans to restart work at the Sturgis, Michigan, plant
Baby formula maker says new batches should be on store shelves in two weeks
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 6-3-22 PART A
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 6-3-22 PART A
TYLER POOL OPENING
Fun Forest Pool officially opens Saturday in Tyler