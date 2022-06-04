Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SUV crashes through Longview retaining wall after driver suffers medical episode

A woman was taken to a hospital after driving off a retaining wall in the parking lot of a Longview business Saturday afternoon.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was taken to a hospital after driving off a retaining wall in the parking lot of a Longview business Saturday afternoon.

It happened at a drug store parking lot at the corner of loop 281 and Gilmer Road in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, the driver suffered a medical episode and drove through a metal railing. The vehicle went off the retaining wall and came to a stop when it impacted the parking lot below.

LFD firefighters cabled the vehicle until a wrecker arrived on the scene. There were no other vehicles involved, and no other injuries were reported. The business was not affected by the wreck.

