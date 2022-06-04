Supply chain woes creating problems for East Texas food pantries, salvage grocers

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - As more East Texans seek discounts amid strained food budgets, the supply chain may create an even more challenging situation.

Food pantries and salvage grocers alike are useful alternatives for families trying to stretch their budgets. But for how long?

Salvage grocers like ‘Sasquatch Trading Post’ in Gladewater buy food items that have been mislabeled or have damaged packaging to re-sell at extremely discounted prices to the public.

“I buy the bacon, the boudain, the liquid egg, the pecan pie, the dressing,” says shopper Shanice Price.

“We are a salvage grocer. The first reaction when we get new customers is shock. They’ll see some of the prices and come up to me a say are you serious? Is this 2 dollars?” says Sasquatch Trading Post manager Sam Pospychala.

However the concern is that company’s, because of the supply chain, may put those items back in rotation.

Which may result in those items that they normally count on, would be pressed back into inventory by the companies they buy from.

“Suppliers are going to start looking at that too, what can we put back in the stream if we can. And I’ve seen that happen during the Covid epidemic,” says Sasquatch owner Martin Pessink.

And now the ‘Trading Post’ says shoppers are buying so much, that they’ve had to put purchase limits on items.

“Our ground beef is a limit of 2, because we’ve had people coming back in wanting to buy two, and then two more,” Pospychala says.

Their hope is that they will have enough future resources to pool from.

“We’re still looking at getting another account with U-S foods. and some other meat producers,” says Sam.

The USDA’s food price outlook 2022, the agency’s consumer price index for food which measures inflation, is up 7.9% from February 2021, the largest increase since May 1981.

