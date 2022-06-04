Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was quite the warm day as highs jumped into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Tonight will be warm and muggy once again with partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and a stray thundershower will be possible after midnight, mainly for our western counties as a weak disturbance moves overhead. A stray shower might persist by sunrise Sunday morning, but the majority of East Texas will remain dry for the start of the day. Just like today, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon but coverage will not be great, so expect another warm day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The forecast trends dry and hot next week as high pressure builds back in over the area. Expect lower to middle 90s Monday through Friday with more sun than clouds each day. Late next week a weak cold front will likely stall along the Red River, but just might dip as far south as the I-30 corridor. This will not bring much (or any) of a cool down, but it just might help a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop during the heat of the day. Folks, stay safe and hydrated next week!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.