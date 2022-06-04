Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Isolated rain chances tomorrow. A rapid warm up expected next week!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was quite the warm day as highs jumped into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Tonight will be warm and muggy once again with partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and a stray thundershower will be possible after midnight, mainly for our western counties as a weak disturbance moves overhead. A stray shower might persist by sunrise Sunday morning, but the majority of East Texas will remain dry for the start of the day. Just like today, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon but coverage will not be great, so expect another warm day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The forecast trends dry and hot next week as high pressure builds back in over the area. Expect lower to middle 90s Monday through Friday with more sun than clouds each day. Late next week a weak cold front will likely stall along the Red River, but just might dip as far south as the I-30 corridor. This will not bring much (or any) of a cool down, but it just might help a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop during the heat of the day. Folks, stay safe and hydrated next week!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
Update on our friend Mark Scirto
The Hidden Palace neighborhood is located behind Tyler Fire Station One. Eleven new homes are...
City of Tyler looking to fill homes in North Tyler affordable housing development
Person of interest in Longview fire
Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire
Joshua Meekings
Tyler man arrested after child severely burned in bathtub

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather Trivia 6-4-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-4-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-4-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips