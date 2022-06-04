Gas prices on rise again; average for Smith, Gregg, Nacogdoches, Angelina counties at $4.498

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Fuel prices are on the rise in the United States and here in East Texas. According to the American Automobile Association’s gas price website, the average price of gas in America was $4.819 a gallon Saturday.

As of Saturday, the average gas price in Texas was $4.491, the AAA website stated. The mid-grade gas average was $4.781, and the premium-grade average was $5.087.

In Smith County, the average gas price was $4.449 a gallon, according to the AAA website. Neighboring Gregg County had an average of $4.541 a gallon.

Down in the southern part of the KLTV-KTRE viewing area, the average gas price in Nacogdoches County was $4.516. Angelina County’s average was $4.485.

For the Tyler metropolitan area, the average price of regular gas was $4.449, and mid-grade gas was $4.713 a gallon. The average for premium-grade gas was $5.019.

The average price of regular gas was $4.544 a gallon in the Longview metropolitan area. For mid-grade and premium-grade gas, consumers were paying averages of $4.831 and $5.168 a gallon respectively.

To check out gas prices across the country, visit the AAA gas price website.

