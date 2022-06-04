Fun Forrest Pool officially opens Saturday in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Fun Forrest pool in Forrest Park officially open Saturday.

Admission for Tyler residents is $1 and $2 for non-residents. Tyler’s Recreation’s Park Manager, Kandice Johnson said they are only accepting cash.

During the months of June, July and August, all students under 18 can ride Tyler Public Transportation System’s fixed routes free of charge when traveling to and from the Tyler Public Library and Fun Forest Pool. Students will need to notify the driver to receive the free ride.

All students age 15 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Guardians accompanying children must pay $1 for a one-way trip or $2 for an all-day pass.

The Fun Forest Pool is free to the public and will be open for the following schedule during the 2022 pool season:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Open for special event rentals only

Wednesday through Friday: Noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.