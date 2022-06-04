Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2 semi-trucks collide on I-30 in Franklin County; 1 catches fire

Source: North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
Source: North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page(North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic on the eastbound side of Interstate 30 in Franklin County is moving again after two 18-wheelers collided early Saturday morning, and one of them caught fire.

According to a post on the North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters with the Mount Vernon VFD were dispatched to the wreck at about 4:15 a.m. Saturday. One semi-truck overturned, and the other one caught fire, causing the eastbound lanes of I-30 to be shut down.

The eastbound lanes of I-30 are now open again, according to a dispatcher with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Mount Vernon VFD was assisted by North franklin VFD, Purely VFD, South Franklin VFD, Hopkins County EMS, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Because of the diesel spill and other materials involved, Texas Department of Transportation and Lone Star Haz-Mat personnel were requested at the scene as well.

The Facebook post did not say whether anyone was injured in the wreck.

Source: North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
Source: North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page(North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)
Source: North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
Source: North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page(North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
Update on our friend Mark Scirto
The Hidden Palace neighborhood is located behind Tyler Fire Station One. Eleven new homes are...
City of Tyler looking to fill homes in North Tyler affordable housing development
Joshua Meekings
Tyler man arrested after child severely burned in bathtub
An Anderson County Deputy has been injured in a shooting.
Caught on camera: Anderson County sergeant uses radio cord to save deputy’s life

Latest News

Pictured is SFA softball coach Nicole Dickson. (Source: SFA Athletics Department)
SFA softball coach stepping down
FOX5 TRAFFIC ALERT
US 287 closed 1 mile north of Elkhart due to downed power lines
Saturday Weather Trivia 6-4-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Abbott Nutrition says it plans to restart work at the Sturgis, Michigan, plant
Baby formula maker says new batches should be on store shelves in two weeks