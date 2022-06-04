2 semi-trucks collide on I-30 in Franklin County; 1 catches fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic on the eastbound side of Interstate 30 in Franklin County is moving again after two 18-wheelers collided early Saturday morning, and one of them caught fire.

According to a post on the North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters with the Mount Vernon VFD were dispatched to the wreck at about 4:15 a.m. Saturday. One semi-truck overturned, and the other one caught fire, causing the eastbound lanes of I-30 to be shut down.

The eastbound lanes of I-30 are now open again, according to a dispatcher with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Mount Vernon VFD was assisted by North franklin VFD, Purely VFD, South Franklin VFD, Hopkins County EMS, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Because of the diesel spill and other materials involved, Texas Department of Transportation and Lone Star Haz-Mat personnel were requested at the scene as well.

The Facebook post did not say whether anyone was injured in the wreck.

Source: North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page (North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)

Source: North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page (North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.