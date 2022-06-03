Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: East Texans turn to gardening to offset rising cost of produce

A third of U.S. households grow their own food according to National Gardening Assn.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The strain of East Texas budgets at the grocery store has a lot of people growing more vegetables at home and some for the first time.

To offset the rising price of food many are expanding their home gardens and focusing more on standard crops that can not only be harvested for the table, but preserved for the future.

Tomatoes , squash, corn, and okra grow well in East Texas soils and are prominent in most gardens.

Jerri Holcumb of Wood County talks about how she had to learn about how to get the best results.

